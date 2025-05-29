Ulta: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $305.1…

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $305.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $6.70.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.77 per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.8 billion.

Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $22.65 to $23.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.5 billion to $11.7 billion.

