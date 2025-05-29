UiPath: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.6 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $356.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $345 million to $350 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.55 billion.

