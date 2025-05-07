UGI: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported net income…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported net income of $479 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.21 per share.

The natural gas and electric utilities operator. posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period.

UGI expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UGI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.