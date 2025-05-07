Uber: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.78 billion.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.78 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $11.53 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.6 billion.

