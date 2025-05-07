U.S. Physical Therapy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $9.9 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $9.9 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 41 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The physician staffing services company posted revenue of $183.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.4 million.

