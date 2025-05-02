U.S. Cellular: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Friday reported earnings of $18 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Friday reported earnings of $18 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 21 cents.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $891 million in the period.

