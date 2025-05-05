Twist Bioscience: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Monday reported a loss of $39.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $92.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Twist Bioscience said it expects revenue in the range of $94 million to $97 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $372 million to $379 million.

