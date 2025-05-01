Twilio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $20 million. On…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Twilio expects its per-share earnings to range from 99 cents to $1.04.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWLO

