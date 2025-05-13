Tvardi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (TVRD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.9 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (TVRD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $3.22.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.

