Tutor Perini: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Wednesday reported profit of $28 million in…

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Wednesday reported profit of $28 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sylmar, California-based company said it had profit of 53 cents.

The construction company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period.

Tutor Perini expects full-year earnings to be $1.60 to $1.95 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.