Turtle Beach: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Turtle Beach Corp (TBCH) on Thursday reported a loss of $664,000 in its first quarter.

The White Plains, New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $63.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.3 million.

Turtle Beach expects full-year revenue in the range of $340 million to $360 million.

