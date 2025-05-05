TrueCar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) on Monday reported a loss of $10.1…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) on Monday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The provider of localized information on new car costs posted revenue of $44.8 million in the period.

