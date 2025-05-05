TrueBlue: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) on Monday reported a loss of $14.3 million in…

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) on Monday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tacoma, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 40 cents per share.

The blue-collar temporary staffing company posted revenue of $370.3 million in the period.

