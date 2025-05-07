TruBridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $459,000 in its first…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $459,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mobile, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The healthcare information technology company posted revenue of $87.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, TruBridge said it expects revenue in the range of $85.5 million to $87.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $345 million to $360 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBRG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.