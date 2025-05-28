Triumph Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $28.5…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $28.5 million.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The aircraft supplier posted revenue of $377.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $324.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.9 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

