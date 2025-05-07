TriplePoint Venture Growth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported earnings…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $12.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 27 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $22.5 million in the period.

