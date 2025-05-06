Triple Flag: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $45.5 million.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $45.5 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $82.2 million in the period.

