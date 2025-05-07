TripAdvisor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million in…

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $398 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $389 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRIP

