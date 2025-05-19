Live Radio
Trip.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 19, 2025, 7:43 PM

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Monday reported net income of $591 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 82 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period.

