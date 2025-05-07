Trinity Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.1 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $65.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRIN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.