TreeHouse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.8 million in its first quarter.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $792 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $789.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.