Tree.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $239.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $244 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $241 million to $248 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $955 million to $995 million.

