Tredegar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Thursday reported net income of $10.1 million in its first quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 10 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $164.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TG

