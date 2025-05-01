Travere: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.2 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $81.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TVTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TVTX

