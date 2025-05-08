TransMedics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $25.7 million.…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $25.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 70 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $143.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.6 million.

TransMedics expects full-year revenue in the range of $565 million to $585 million.

