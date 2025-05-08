Transcontinental Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment gains, were 17 cents per share.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $12 million in the period.

