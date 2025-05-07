TransAlta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $32 million. On…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $32 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The power generation and marketing company posted revenue of $528 million in the period.

