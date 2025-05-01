Traeger: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Thursday reported a loss of $778,000…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Thursday reported a loss of $778,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The barbecue grill maker posted revenue of $143.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.1 million.

