Townsquare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $98.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $114 million to $116 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $455 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSQ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.