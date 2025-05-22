Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.83 billion. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.83 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $4.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $25.61 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.14 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts.

