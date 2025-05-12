Topgolf Callaway: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $2.1…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Topgolf Callaway said it expects revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.18 billion.

