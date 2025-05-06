TopBuild: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $123.4…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $123.4 million.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $4.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $4.63 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.43 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.05 billion to $5.35 billion.

TopBuild shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 27% in the last 12 months.

