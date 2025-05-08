Toast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $56 million. The Boston-based company…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $56 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOST

