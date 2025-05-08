TKO Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $58.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $58.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period.

TKO Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.01 billion to $3.08 billion.

