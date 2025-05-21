TJX: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.04…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 92 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $13.11 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.02 billion.

TJX expects full-year earnings to be $4.34 to $4.43 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TJX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.