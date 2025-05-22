Tired of Your Boring Old Savings Account? These Options Offer Rewards, Perks and Prizes

When Verizon and Santander Bank announced in March that they were collaborating to offer a new high-yield savings account exclusively…

When Verizon and Santander Bank announced in March that they were collaborating to offer a new high-yield savings account exclusively for Verizon customers, the move was noteworthy for several reasons.

First, it marked a major step for Openbank, the online-only division of Santander that handles the Verizon accounts, as it looks to make inroads in the U.S. market. Second, it represented the next bold initiative in financial services by Verizon, adding a deposit account to its offerings.

But the partnership also was significant for another reason: It gave savers an alternative to the same old stuffy savings accounts they’ve become used to. It was — gasp! — a creative savings account in a landscape where few of those exist.

Credit card holders get all the fun stuff: Travel points. Airport lounges. Exclusive presale tickets to see Post Malone. Even some checking accounts occasionally think outside the vault, offering cash back rewards or helping you build your credit score by paying your bills.

But savings accounts? That’s where creativity goes to die, it seems. You deposit your money, leave it there and hope the bank doesn’t slash your interest rate tomorrow. Sure, there’s some comfort in simplicity and familiarity. This is where you’re parking your emergency fund after all, so VIP passes to go skydiving might not be a benefit you’re seeking.

But perhaps you want a little something special from your savings account. If that’s the case, these “creative” savings accounts are for you.

Verizon + Openbank Savings Account

This high-yield savings account earns a competitive 4.4% annual percentage yield as of May 19, 2025, and comes with the opportunity to shave as much as $15 per month off your phone bill.

The amount you’ll trim off your Verizon bill depends on the average daily balance of your account. You’ll need to have at least an average balance of $1,000 to start earning credit toward your bill. To get the maximum $180 annual bill credit, you’ll need to have an average daily balance of $30,000.

“While it is early days for the bank’s partnership with Verizon, initial feedback has been very positive and take-up rates have exceeded expectations,” says Swati Bhatia, head of retail banking and transformation at Santander Bank and CEO of Openbank in the U.S. “This is helping to support tremendous growth for Openbank in the U.S.”

She says Openbank has grown to serve more than 100,000 customers and has surpassed $4 billion in deposits since launching in October 2024.

Verizon customers can sign up on the Verizon app or website. They’ll be directed to the Openbank site to register for the account. Then they can use the Openbank app to deposit and withdraw money, check interest rate and manage their account. Like many high-yield savings accounts, this account doesn’t come with an ATM card, so you’ll need to link it to another account to withdraw funds.

Bask Bank Mileage Savings Account

Online-only Bask Bank also offers a high-yield savings account, but the bank actually launched its Mileage Savings Account first, in 2020. Account holders earn two American Airlines AAdvantage miles for every dollar they save annually.

“We created the Mileage Savings Account to give customers a choice in how they are rewarded for saving,” says Chia Hsun Chang, head of consumer and digital banking at Texas Capital Bank, the parent company for Bask Bank. “For frequent travelers and loyalty enthusiasts, earning American Airlines miles on everyday deposits turns the act of saving into something aspirational — a future trip, an upgrade or simply more flexibility when they fly.”

The Mileage Savings Account charges no maintenance fees and has no minimum balance requirement. It doesn’t earn any interest, and miles can’t be redeemed for cash. The bank often runs sign-up offers that give you bonus miles when you open an account and meet certain criteria.

FitnessBank Savings Account

Who says high-yield savings accounts only generate passive income? This account is as “active” as it gets.

The FitnessBank Savings Account rewards you with an interest rate based on how active you are each day. The more running, swimming or cycling you do, the higher your interest rate.

You’ll need to download both the FitnessBank mobile app and the bank’s step-tracker app to get started, and there is a limit to how high of a rate you can earn. (Can you imagine the “26.2% APY” stickers marathoners would start slapping on their Subarus if there were no cap?)

The highest interest rate you can earn with the savings account is 4.55% APY as of May 19, 2025, and you’ll need to reach an average daily step count of at least 12,500 to qualify for the top rate. Even if you don’t take a single step all month, you’ll still earn 0.5% APY.

FitnessBank, which is a division of Affinity Bank, also offers a checking account that can be paired with the savings account to elevate your potential maximum rate to 5% APY.

The account requires a $100 minimum opening deposit, and you’ll need to keep your balance at that level to avoid a $10 monthly maintenance fee. Account holders are limited to six transactions per month and are charged $10 for each additional withdrawal, transfer or payment beyond that amount.

SoFi Checking and Savings With SoFi Plus

Those seeking entertainment perks and more may want to consider opening a savings account with SoFi. The online bank offers a combination checking and savings account, so customers — referred to as members — are automatically enrolled in both when they open one.

Members can pay a $10 monthly subscription fee to get SoFi Plus status, but they can also get the benefits for free by simply setting up direct deposit into their account.

SoFi Plus members get a competitive APY on their savings and checking accounts, but they also get some additional benefits, such as exclusive presale tickets to music and sporting events. This account might be most attractive to Los Angeles-area customers, as many of the most intriguing experiences you can get access to are held at SoFi Stadium in nearby Inglewood, home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers and host to numerous big-name concerts.

SoFi often runs sign-up bonus offers worth up to $300 if you meet certain requirements. The account doesn’t charge any maintenance fees and has no minimum balance requirement.

Credit Unions With Prize Drawings

Do you enjoy playing the lottery but feel that it might be better to save your money? Here’s a way you can save and enter to win.

Many credit unions across the country participate in a monthly prize program called “Save to Win.” Once you find a local credit union that participates — there are more than 100 — you simply open a Save to Win savings account. For every $25 you save, you earn one entry into the monthly and quarterly cash prize drawings, which are conducted at both the state and national level. More than 100 winners are selected each month, and winnings range from $25 to $5,000.

