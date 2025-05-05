Tidewater: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported net income of $42.7 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported net income of $42.7 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $333.4 million in the period.

Tidewater expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDW

