Thomson Reuters: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $434 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The news and financial information company posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

