Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Thermon Group: Fiscal Q4…

Thermon Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 22, 2025, 7:04 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported earnings of $17 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $134.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.5 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $498.2 million.

Thermon Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $495 million to $535 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up