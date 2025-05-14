Theriva Biologics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.3 million…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.55.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOVX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOVX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.