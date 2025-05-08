The Trade Desk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $50.7…

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $50.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ventura, California-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 33 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $616 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $574.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $682 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.