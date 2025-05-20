The Fastest-Growing Places in the U.S. in 2025-2026

People are on the move, leaving and filling towns across the country. This great reshuffle has led some small communities…

People are on the move, leaving and filling towns across the country. This great reshuffle has led some small communities to become boomtowns. The aging baby-boomer population has flocked to states like Florida and Arizona, where warm temperatures welcome them. Remote workers have found their spots in states across the West, where scenic mountain views await them after a Zoom meeting. Families and retirees are both heading to the Lone Star State, where numerous small towns offer the ideal balance of affordability and quality of life.

The cities on this list are ranked by net migration, which measures whether people are moving to or from each city. This metric assesses whether a city is attracting new residents and is based on each city’s average annual percentage population change from 2020 to 2024. These top 25 cities are listed in reverse order, from lowest to highest net migration.

Read on to discover which cities are growing the fastest during this time of motion.

25. Caldwell, Idaho

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 419

Population: 67,882

Median Age: 32

Median Home Value: $384,089

Median Household Income: $68,436

Net Migration: 3.21%

Travelers who trek due west of Boise will stumble upon an outdoor oasis of activity in Caldwell. Built on Indian Creek, this city took full advantage of the remote worker migration that sought to settle somewhere in the American Rockies. Over half of the residents in this western town are under the age of 50. Caldwell features an active local government, with sponsored events that include youth programs and a thriving public library system. Its community-focused character is only rivaled by the sprawling natural beauty that surrounds it.

24. Palm Coast, Florida

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 489

Population: 100,250

Median Age: 49

Median Home Value: $281,848

Median Household Income: $72,713

Net Migration: 3.22%

Established in 1999, Palm Coast is younger than most of its residents. However, that hasn’t stopped the youthful glow felt in its vibrant downtown and tropical landscape. Located between Jacksonville and Daytona Beach, this city boasts a bright personality that favors a higher quality of life. This is experienced through the accessibility to beaches, golf courses and cozy eateries. Palm Coast is a quiet, scenic town that gives its residents gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean for relatively affordable prices. Its value ranking puts it in the top third of the 859 cities in the overall Best Places to Live list.

23. Maricopa, Arizona

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 361

Population: 65,976

Median Age: 36

Median Home Value: $363,014

Median Household Income: $92,783

Net Migration: 3.36%

It is easy for Maricopa to grow because there are no hills to slow it down. Situated in the middle of Arizona, the average high temperature in July is unsurprisingly 108. But as every local will tell you, “Don’t worry, it’s a dry heat.” Maricopa is a desert oasis with the schools, hospitals and conveniences of a bustling metropolis. It has the natural wonders and adobe-colored architecture of neighboring Phoenix at a lower cost of living and a median household income that’s over $13,000 higher than the national average, while median home values are slightly lower than the national average. This might be one of the reasons Maricopa is experiencing a boom. Another is its healthy job market, which is growing stronger in agritech and hosts several research facilities in the agritech and automotive sectors.

22. Palm Bay, Florida

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 394

Population: 137,807

Median Age: 40

Median Home Value: $280,841

Median Household Income: $69,502

Net Migration: 3.56%

Planted between swamps and the Atlantic coast, this city combines the tropical air Florida newcomers expect with a tight-knit community. Incorporated as a city in 1960, Palm Bay is still a developing town with loads of opportunities for people from all walks of life. The city’s closest neighbors include the Florida Institute of Technology and Melbourne Orlando International Airport, promising fresh faces for those who decide to stay. Homes are more affordable in Palm Bay than in other similarly sized cities. It’s far enough away from the noise of Orlando to make this a destination for families and retirees alike.

21. Little Elm, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 293

Population: 53,469

Median Age: 34

Median Home Value: $422,761

Median Household Income: $114,737

Net Migration: 3.6%

Hugging the banks of Lewisville Lake, on the outskirts of Dallas, travelers will find a charming hamlet of a town. Little Elm combines the perks of living near a metropolis with the pace and tranquility of rural life. Parks and nearby golf courses complement the lush greenery that many residents have come to love. The main scenic appeal of Little Elm is its 66 miles of lakeshore beauty. That might be why the cost of housing here is higher than the national average, although a high median household income helps ease the sting. The wet terrain offers a change of pace from other Texas towns of similar stature.

20. Queen Creek, Arizona

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 93

Population: 68,717

Median Age: 37

Median Home Value: $547,271

Median Household Income: $133,328

Net Migration: 3.66%

Not far from Maricopa, Queen Creek is another thriving community in the desert. Its schools, retailers and recreation areas make this town feel like home to so many and counting. A far cry from nearby Phoenix, this growing town features a family-friendly, community-focused lifestyle. Home values are high, but so is the median household income. The main driver fueling Queen Creek’s popularity is a developing battery factory that’ll one day power loads of electric vehicles. The sudden boom in industry will continue to fill this picturesque desert destination with newcomers and opportunities.

19. Katy, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 45

Population: 23,079

Median Age: 36

Median Home Value: $343,597

Median Household Income: $124,253

Net Migration: 3.68%

Katy is a small town with a big heart. Located just west of Houston, this city is a 21st-century boomtown attracting new locals daily with its convenient commuting distance. The Katy Heritage Society Railroad Museum is the crown jewel of this locomotive-themed community, whose rich history as a railroad town helped put it on the map. The historical charm of this city blends seamlessly with contemporary amenities, making it a destination for both budding families and retirees. Katy shines in value, ranking No. 11 for housing affordability among the 859 cities on the overall Best Places list. Its location in central Texas opens the community up to warmer temperatures and multiple larger cities within driving distance.

18. Salt Lake City, Utah

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 582

Population: 230,615

Median Age: 32

Median Home Value: $578,624

Median Household Income: $81,417

Net Migration: 3.86%

When most people think of Salt Lake City, they think of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But the city has evolved into an urban escape with establishments serving cocktails and coffee and a thriving four-season recreation scene. Tucked away in the Rockies, Salt Lake City has the distinction of being the capital of the Beehive State, ranked No. 1 in U.S. News’ Best States. SLC offers many perks of a big city with a feeling akin to a smaller town. Professional sports and touring musicians provide a vibrant getaway for residents living in a vibrant getaway. In addition to panoramic views of the Wasatch Mountains, newcomers may be attracted to the city’s high home values and high incomes.

17. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 751

Population: 40,139

Median Age: 46

Median Home Value: $347,457

Median Household Income: $53,251

Net Migration: 3.88%

Myrtle Beach has been a summer destination for decades and has recently become a permanent destination for many. The main pull of this city is its 60-mile coastline filled with restaurants, neighborhoods and one of America’s most iconic boardwalks. The tourism industry helps keep the local economy rolling, which in turn, can keep costs low for everyone who stays year-round. Low income taxes and incentives for growing businesses round out the city’s magnetism for newcomers.

16. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 385

Population: 238,004

Median Age: 42

Median Home Value: $349,395

Median Household Income: $79,105

Net Migration: 3.97%

Settled along the banks of the St. Lucie River, this growing city is for nature lovers. Wetland getaways like Port St. Lucie’s botanical gardens and the Savannas Preserve State Park provide a serene respite from the blossoming town that surrounds them. Known for its peaceful demeanor and a low crime rate, this town encapsulates the life of leisure that many desire when they move to Florida. Of course, they also come for the weather. New businesses and entertainment venues are ready to keep locals busy if they want. Sports fans aren’t left out: Port St. Lucie is the spring training camp for the New York Mets.

15. New Braunfels, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 77

Population: 101,954

Median Age: 35

Median Home Value: $329,097

Median Household Income: $89,502

Net Migration: 4.02%

Settled as a German community in the 1840s, this unique town blends American, Hispanic and German cultures into a true melting pot that can only be found in Texas. New Braunfels lies just northeast of San Antonio, making it a perfectly drivable distance from Austin and Houston as well. Lively school districts and thriving health care facilities check off many of the boxes new families look for in a city. Home values are lower than the national average while median household income is higher. Coupled with a classic small-town atmosphere, it leaves little to the imagination for why so many are moving to this city.

14. Lehi, Utah

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 191

Population: 85,000

Median Age: 27

Median Home Value: $585,997

Median Household Income: $122,827

Net Migration: 4.14%

Just south of Salt Lake City is an energetic community teeming with young families and early-career professionals. Lehi’s population has one of the lowest median ages on this list, owed in part to its sprouting downtown scene. Not only are the streets filled with life, they are also safe, with one of the lowest crime rate scores on this list. Its median house value is also more than $200,000 higher than the national average and salaries keep pace to afford those homes. Movie buffs might find its streets familiar; Lehi served as a filming location for the 1984 classic “Footloose.”

13. Georgetown, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 113

Population: 80,185

Median Age: 44

Median Home Value: $461,322

Median Household Income: $99,965

Net Migration: 4.52%

Resting just above the Austin city limits, Georgetown offers residents a cozy respite from Texas’ bustling capital city. This city features enough restaurants, parks and historic destinations to carry the title of “Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas.” Beyond the quaint scenery, locals enjoy a rich cultural heritage that includes contemporary art exhibits and live performance venues. Commuters and tourists alike fuel the growing city’s appetite for new housing and businesses. Georgetown is the healthy medium between an up-and-coming boomtown and a down-to-earth community.

12. Daytona Beach, Florida

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 688

Population: 85,690

Median Age: 37

Median Home Value: $301,815

Median Household Income: $53,656

Net Migration: 4.52%

Like many other beachfront towns in the Sunshine State, Daytona Beach thrives on its tourist-heavy summers. Pristine beaches, plus NASCAR’s Daytona 500 Race, bring thousands to this sandy marsh of a community. Daytona has a range of housing options and a sprawling metro system made up of Port Orange, South Daytona, Ponce Inlet, Ormond Beach and Holly Hill. If you grow tired of the beach, there are plenty of communities inland worth exploring and settling in. Florida is known for its empty nesters, and Daytona Beach is no exception. However, local schools and colleges help keep the median age low and the community lively year-round.

11. Miami Beach, Florida

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 384

Population: 98,199

Median Age: 42

Median Home Value: $620,165

Median Household Income: $75,142

Net Migration: 4.63%

Miami Beach is an island just off the south coast of Florida that’s filling up with people. The 15-square-mile barrier island hosts a number of vibrant neighborhoods, towering apartment buildings and world-famous beaches. Its art deco architecture and Cuban food scene help round out the cultural significance of this town. What can’t be found on the island can easily be accessed on the mainland in downtown Miami or any number of the surrounding communities. The only thing you’ll have to worry about here is forgetting your sunscreen. Its affordability could use a boost, though: Median home values are high, but incomes don’t quite keep up.

10. Bonita Springs, Florida

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 203

Population: 63,443

Median Age: 59

Median Home Value: $471,751

Median Household Income: $92,295

Net Migration: 4.7%

Nestled between Fort Myers and Naples, this Gulf Coast getaway is another city in Florida experiencing a population boom. Palm trees and marshlands welcome newcomers to Bonita Springs, a tight-knit community that offers a range of pastimes, including golfing and kayaking. The secluded nature of this town beckons residents who want a tamer lifestyle than the beachfront towns on the other side of the peninsula. Its safe streets and easy access to Florida wetlands attract young families and retirees alike.

9. Conroe, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 111

Population: 107,744

Median Age: 34

Median Home Value: $307,072

Median Household Income: $75,542

Net Migration: 4.71%

Resting on the banks of Lake Conroe, about an hour’s drive north of Houston, this small town beckons new arrivals with its Texas charm. Whether it’s the city’s multiple public parks or its lakefront locations, Conroe offers a bit of natural escape to all who settle here. Its familiar rural trappings will have newcomers feeling like they’ve always been there. A weekly farmer’s market and the city’s annual Go Texan parade are just a few of the ways this city’s neighbors like to express themselves. The nearby fairgrounds offer a revolving door of entertainment, including a worthwhile rodeo.

8. San Marcos, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 600

Population: 80,499

Median Age: 24

Median Home Value: $342,703

Median Household Income: $52,604

Net Migration: 5.05%

Many cities in the United States are settled on the banks of flowing rivers. But not many rivers are like the San Marcos River, with its breathtaking clarity and spring-fed source. Settled between Austin and San Antonio, the hamlet of San Marcos has become a destination for commuters and families alike. Greenspaces, like Purgatory Creek Natural Area and Sewell Park, retain some of the surrounding area’s country charm. Texas State University creates a steady flow of new faces and ideas that help keep the town fresh in its character — and its youth. San Marcos has the lowest median age on this list. While the median household income is low, the median home value is also low, keeping housing affordable.

7. Zephyrhills, Florida

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 364

Population: 20,452

Median Age: 47

Median Home Value: 223,742

Median Household Income: 49,315

Net Migration: 5.22%

With the lowest population on this list, Zephyrhills is a petite but strong community. Situated inland, just north of Tampa, this city attracts a lot of senior birds who fly south for retirement. One of the main attractions of this community is its low cost of living in a state filled with expensive beachfront towns. Zephyrhills has the lowest median home value on this list, as well as the lowest median household income. The city’s flat topography and palm tree-lined streets create an inviting scene where everyone gets to enjoy the Florida sun. Golf courses and attractions, like the Zephyrhills Museum of Military History, keep locals and newcomers smiling.

6. Casa Grande, Arizona

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 599

Population: 66,558

Median Age: 39

Median Home Value: $333,245

Median Household Income: $69,104

Net Migration: 5.8%

Sprawled out in the Arizona desert, this city has evolved from road trip destination to permanent landing place. Casa Grande is host to schools, health care centers and loads of neighborhoods that teem with young families and empty nesters alike. The Native American heritage, on which the town was founded, is alive and well with sites like the Casa Grande Ruins National Monument. To the north is Phoenix, and to the south is Tucson, but there’s little reason to leave when Casa Grande offers amenities a desert dweller needs.

5. Naples, Florida

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 179

Population: 24,439

Median Age: 65

Median Home Value: $1,239,805

Median Household Income: $141,963

Net Migration: 6.38%

A retirement mecca if there ever was one, Naples is cashing in on the aging baby boomer population: It has the oldest population on this list. Its sunny days, white sand beaches and Florida’s lack of a state income tax have attracted people to this town for years. The pristine golf courses are also a perk in this city, which ranked No. 9 for desirability on the overall Best Places to Live list. The seven-figure median home value should not be overlooked — but neither should its high median household income, the highest on this list. While the cost of living is much higher than in other cities on this list, it has not deterred newcomers from experiencing this Gulf Coast community.

4. Palm Desert, California

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 679

Population: 64,278

Median Age: 54

Median Home Value: $572,466

Median Household Income: $86,500

Net Migration: 6.72%

Don’t let the name fool you, this small town is plentiful in its amenities, golf courses and natural wonders. Palm Desert is the epitome of a Southern California city with its easy access to the mountains, the desert and the Pacific Ocean. Visitors come for the Coachella Music Festival and the nearby Joshua Tree National Park, but some stay for the community feel this town has to offer. If the humid air of Florida or Texas is not for you, try the dry air of Palm Desert, which has one of the lowest rainfall totals of anywhere on this list.

3. Leander, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 8

Population: 77,556

Median Age: 36

Median Home Value: $493,774

Median Household Income: $131,822

Net Migration: 6.81%

Located just north of Austin, this growing city has all the familiar sights of a Texas town with its churches, schools and public parks. What sets Leander apart is the city’s pro-business stance in a pro-business state, so there’s plenty of opportunity. Austin’s bustling music scene and the only-in-Texas food scene beckon newcomers to come and have a taste. Leander got high marks for quality of life and job market in the overall Best Places to Live rankings, and its high scores for housing affordability and relatively low cost of living seal the deal for many. Like many other Texas towns on this list, be sure to keep your Friday evenings open for the local high school football games.

2. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 675

Population: 48,209

Median Age: 57

Median Home Value: $633,316

Median Household Income: $98,779

Net Migration: 7.08%

Why settle for the mainland when you can thrive on an island? Hilton Head Island has been attracting beach-ready vacationers since the 1950s and has recently become a destination for permanent residents as well. Whether it’s the beach and wetlands or the thriving local business scene, the island is an ideal location for those looking to slow things down. Families and empty nesters can enjoy the vast network of bike paths that connect town squares, delicious restaurants and scenic hideaways. Hidden gems abound, and Hilton Head has not lost its sense of adventure, with plenty of new hangout spots to be discovered. Its median home values are high, but so are incomes.

1. Wildwood, Florida

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 744

Population: 34,933

Median Age: 64

Median Home Value: $376,208

Median Household Income: $65,032

Net Migration: 19.53%

No, that’s not a typo — this city has grown by nearly 20% and is continuing to grow as you read this. Wildwood is a retirement haven in central Florida with all the golf courses, themed restaurants and fun community-based activities you can handle. Wildwood is home to the southernmost portion of The Villages, a wildly popular and expanding retirement community. Its central location is ideal for day trips to Florida’s multiple attractions when friends and family visit. Just 50 miles northwest of Orlando and 75 miles north of Tampa in northern Sumter County, Wildwood is known as the Crossroads of Florida. Residents have easy access to the many businesses and health care centers. Its tropical climate, outdoor recreation and charming shops and eateries help make Wildwood the fastest-growing of the 859 cities analyzed this year.

