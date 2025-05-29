The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $87.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $995.6 million.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.11 billion to $4.15 billion.

