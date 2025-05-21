The Connection Between Hearing Loss and Dementia

If your dad starts leaning in more when you talk, cupping his ear, asking “what?” or skipping dinner plans with…

If your dad starts leaning in more when you talk, cupping his ear, asking “what?” or skipping dinner plans with friends, don’t ignore it.

These subtle shifts could be signs of age-related hearing loss, but they may have bigger implications for his brain health. Emerging research suggests that age-related hearing loss may be more closely linked to dementia than we once thought.

Read on to learn more about age-related hearing loss, dementia and how the two may be connected.

What Is Hearing Loss?

Age-related hearing loss, or presbycusis, is hearing loss that occurs gradually from aging. It is the third-most common health condition affecting older adults, after heart disease and arthritis. The prevalence of age-related hearing loss becomes significantly more common as people get older, affecting around 80% of individuals over age 85.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, hearing can worsen with age because of a few factors:

— Long-term exposure to noise

— Health conditions that commonly occur in older adults, such as high blood pressure or diabetes, which lead to blood vessel damage in the ears

— Age-related changes to the ear or the nerves that support hearing

— Medications that can damage hearing, such as chemotherapy drugs

Hearing loss is almost expected as we get older, says Brian Balin, director of the Center for Chronic Disorders of Aging and a professor of neuroscience and neuropathology at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia.

Unfortunately, “most people wait until hearing has become a more noticeable problem before getting tested,” he adds.

What Is Dementia?

Dementia is an encompassing term meaning the loss of cognitive ability that interferes with daily life. This could mean difficulty with memory, problem solving, language processing and more. The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease.

Over 57 million people have dementia worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

Dementia has several potential underlying causes, depending on the type of dementia. These may include:

— Abnormal protein buildup in the brain, as is found with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia

— Reduced blood flow to the brain, such as cases of vascular dementia

— Severe head injuries

Even though dementia is common in older adults, it is not a normal part of aging. Dementia screening and treatment can extend lifespan and quality of life for individuals living with dementia.

Is There a Link Between Hearing Loss and Dementia?

There may be a link between hearing loss and dementia.

In a study of nearly 3,000 participants, for instance, Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, a peer-reviewed journal, found that treating hearing loss might delay the onset of dementia.

The relationship between hearing loss and dementia might also be both causative and correlative: Both conditions commonly occur together during aging, but growing evidence suggests that hearing loss may contribute to cognitive decline.

There are a few potential reasons for this:

— Older individuals are already at increased risk of cognitive decline, so hearing loss can exacerbate these changes, Balin says. For example, if an older adult is already at risk for declining language processing, hearing loss will contribute to the issue.

— Some research has found that some of the abnormal proteins related to Alzheimer’s disease are associated with hearing impairment, Balin notes.

— Some animal studies suggest that loud noises can increase harmful brain proteins and affect brain chemicals involved in memory, Balin says.

— “Many hearing-impaired older adults avoid or withdraw from social contexts, resulting in social isolation and reduced communication with family and friends,” adds Dr. Hae-Ok Ana Kim, an otolaryngologist, professor of otolaryngology head and neck surgery and division chief of otology/neurotology and skull base surgery at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York.

Balin says that other sensory systems can also be impacted with age. Deficits in smell, taste, vision and hearing all could cause an increased risk for dementia.

“Testing of all sensory systems in clinical workups by middle age should be routinely performed,” he notes.

How to Protect Your Hearing to Avoid Future Cognitive Decline

While there isn’t one clear strategy to specifically protect from age-related hearing loss, you can protect yourself from generalized hearing loss.

— Protect yourself from loud noises over 85 decibels. Eighty-five decibels is anything louder than a vacuum cleaner or a lawn mower. Wear earplugs or earmuffs, and limit prolonged exposure to these loud noises.

— Avoid exposure to chemicals that are harmful to the ears. Ototoxic substances, such as lead or mercury, have been shown to harm the ears. Industrial or manufacturing workers are sometimes exposed to these chemicals at work. Make sure to follow safety protocols for using personal protective equipment, and make sure your workplace is properly ventilated. For more information, visit the websites for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

— Talk to your doctor about medications you are taking. Some medications, such as steroids or sex hormones, may contribute to hearing loss. Make sure to talk about these risks with a medical professional and make a plan to protect your hearing as much as possible.

— Get regular hearing screenings. Get a baseline hearing screening sometime after the age of 21. Then, experts recommend a hearing screening every five years for adults ages 50-64, and then every one to three years for adults over 65.

How to Treat Hearing Loss

Unfortunately, access to audiologists and otolaryngologists can be limited, and wait times can be long. Don’t hesitate to discuss any hearing concerns with your primary care provider. Your primary care provider can help you get a hearing screening set up, and help you get a referral to a hearing specialist if you need one.

Hearing aids and cochlear implants offer real benefits, Ana Kim says. Through her center, Ana Kim did a study that showed the properly fitted hearing aid group experienced improved quality of life, happiness, socialization and balance.

