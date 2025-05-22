More than 1 in 4 Americans between the ages of 65 and 74 were working in 2023, according to the…

More than 1 in 4 Americans between the ages of 65 and 74 were working in 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s a stark reminder that hitting traditional retirement age doesn’t always mean the end of employment.

Some people might continue working in retirement because they need money, while others may find that a job is enjoyable and keeps them engaged. Older employees can be a boon for employers too.

“We’re going to have a significant labor crunch, and there’s a lot of expertise out there,” says Neil Costa, founder and CEO of HireClix, a global recruitment marketing agency. Offering perks and benefits that appeal to older workers can help businesses attract that expertise. “For employers, there is a big opportunity to stand out,” he says.

The best places for seniors to work in retirement are those that understand and embrace the value of a multigenerational workforce. The following are examples of companies doing just that.

— American University

— Cisco

— CVS Health

— HireClix

— Home Depot

— Incyte

— Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

American University

Higher education offers fractional and project-based roles, which are often a good fit for senior professionals. Schools may welcome adjunct professors with years of experience in their field.

“There is a level of EQ (emotional intelligence) that comes with experience,” says Patrice Williams-Lindo, CEO and founder of Career Nomad, a career coaching firm. That can help older employees navigate dynamic work environments.

American University has signed the AARP Employer Pledge, which states that it recognizes the value of older workers and commits to maintaining an even playing field for job seekers age 50 and older. It also offers hybrid work options, a faculty and staff wellness program, and community groups in which employees can connect with others.

[READ: 8 Ways to Make Extra Income in Retirement]

Cisco

The technology company Cisco has taken honors in the Great Place to Work rankings in more than 20 countries. That’s likely because the firm offers its employees comprehensive benefits and perks such as the ability to swap jobs or time with a co-worker, enjoy a flexible work schedule and take a generous amount of time off.

For older employees, Cisco offers menopause coaching and counseling, concierge caregiving support and paid time off to welcome a new grandchild, a company representative wrote in an email. All employees have access to financial wellbeing and planning services and a range of insurance benefits.

CVS Health

With its Talent is Ageless initiative, CVS Health has publicly said that it values the contributions of older workers. MinuteClinic, one of its divisions, has signed the AARP Employer Pledge as well.

CVS operates a chain of pharmacies and drugstores, and Williams-Lindo points to it as another example of a company that provides flexible employment opportunities for older workers. Looking to the future, she says more companies would be smart to embrace senior employees.

“Hiring seniors isn’t just a feel-good move; it’s a strategic one,” Williams-Lindo says. “They bring reliability, institutional knowledge and often cost less in benefits due to Medicare eligibility.”

[Read: 10 Job Search Websites and Apps for Retirees in 2025]

HireClix

At HireClix, employees have the option of a “flextirement.” It allows workers to scale back their schedules while still maintaining benefits, according to Costa. The company prorates the portion of insurance premiums it pays based on employees’ hours as they slowly transition out of the workplace.

Costa thinks programs like flextirement will become more common in the years to come. “We’re still in the awareness phase,” he says. Currently, companies are experimenting with different approaches for meeting the needs of older workers, and no formalized system exists.

“The biggest opportunities are definitely in the professional white-collar workplaces,” Costa says. A lack of senior-friendly workplace programs could be a red flag for older job seekers, he adds.

Home Depot

People working in retirement don’t always want to work in the same field as they did during their earlier career. They may be looking for more flexibility and less responsibility. Retail jobs often provide that type of environment.

“You can jump in and jump out,” says Williams-Lindo. Retail stores often welcome part-time workers and provide flexibility in scheduling shifts.

Home Depot stands out to Williams-Lindo as one company with flexible hours and a multigenerational workforce model. The home improvement chain is also notable for being one of the first to actively recruit older workers in 2004 when it partnered with AARP to fill open positions.

[See: 15 In-Demand Jobs for Seniors.]

Incyte

Biopharmaceutical company Incyte is a top place for retired seniors to work, thanks to its generous health and wellness benefits.

The company pays 100% for health coverage for full-time employees and will subsidize 95% of the cost for part-time employees working at least 20 hours a week. Incyte also offers a mental health benefit, health advocacy service and a concierge caregiver service.

“You can really tell when things are geared toward the older generation when they have such comprehensive health benefits,” says Louis Carter, CEO of the Best Practice Institute.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is clear about its commitment to maintaining an inclusive, multigenerational workforce.

“Of all the companies we researched, (it) really stuck out,” Carter says.

The company offers flexible work options that may include hybrid schedules and early dismissal on Fridays. It also provides numerous health benefits beyond insurance coverage. These include ongoing health education and preventive services such as blood pressure monitoring and access to immunizations.

More from U.S. News

What Is a Good Monthly Income in Retirement?

What You Need to Know About Running a Business in Retirement

10 Part-Time Retirement Jobs That Pay Well

The Best Places for Seniors to Work in Retirement originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/23/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.