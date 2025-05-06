The Baldwin Insurance Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $13.9 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $413.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.7 million.

The Baldwin Insurance Group shares have climbed 5.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $40.91, a climb of 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWIN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.