The AZEK Company: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $54.3…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $54.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $452.2 million in the period.

The AZEK Company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion.

The AZEK Company shares have increased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $49.63, a rise of 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZEK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.