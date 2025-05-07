The 7 Best Bachelorette Party Cruises

There’s nothing better than gathering your closest friends for a fun-filled bachelorette party. One of the best ways to celebrate…

There’s nothing better than gathering your closest friends for a fun-filled bachelorette party. One of the best ways to celebrate the bride-to-be is with a bachelorette party cruise — be it a half-day city sailing or a full weekend at sea.

Day cruises through hot spots like New York City or Savannah, Georgia, showcase the city’s best sights from the water, all while the bride and her tribe enjoy music, dancing and maybe a signature drink (or two). Meanwhile, a short Caribbean voyage on the open ocean provides an entire weekend of activities and excursions; all the group has to do is show up ready to celebrate. If you’re planning a bachelorette party cruise, here’s our list of the best options.

Utopia of the Seas: Bahamas and Perfect Day Cruise

Price: From $552 per person Duration: Three nights

Appropriately dubbed “The World’s Biggest Weekend,” Utopia of the Seas — one of Royal Caribbean’s newest ships — embarks out of Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida. It almost exclusively sails three- and four-night Bahamas sailings to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay, the line’s private island. Three-night itineraries are always over a weekend, making it a convenient option for bachelorette groups.

The ship boasts five pools, 23 bars and two casinos, so you’ll never be bored. When the sun sets and hunger strikes, head to one of the 21 dining options on board, including Italian cuisine at Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, southern bites at The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant and Bar, and the late-night buffet. Cheers to the bride at the Trellis Bar, which boasts a variety of cocktails and mocktails to enjoy around the ship’s Central Park neighborhood.

Utopia of the Seas leans into the party atmosphere, so you’ll find plenty of all-night dancing around the ship. Other events bachelorettes and their friends can enjoy include daytime pool parties, mashup silent discos, toga parties and sunset pool parties.

Celebrity Reflection: Key West and Perfect Day

Price: From $511 per person Duration: Four nights

For some more fun in the sun, hop aboard Celebrity Reflection for a four-night sailing to Key West, Florida, and Perfect Day at CocoCay, departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Bachelorette groups will find plenty to see and do on the ship, from lawn games (on real grass!) at The Lawn Club to the adults-only pool at the Solarium. When you need some time to regroup, head to the Sky Observation Lounge to take in the incredible ocean views.

Celebrity’s ships are known to boast exceptional food and drinks, and Reflection is no different. Grab a poolside burger and fries at Mast Grill or head to Oceanview Cafe for hand-tossed pizzas. You can also pay a bit extra and dine at one of the ship’s specialty restaurants, like The Porch for seafood or Murano for French-inspired cuisine. Grab a drink from the Martini Bar & Crush, a cool spot with an ice-topped bar where bartenders make classic martinis.

The party doesn’t stop when you’re off the ship. On shore, gather your friends to take a trolley tour of Key West, head to a local eatery or spend the day at the beach. And at Perfect Day at CocoCay, you can do just about anything your group desires: relax by the pool, rent a cabana over the ocean or head to the on-site water park.

Virgin Voyages: Fire and Sunset Soirees

Price: From $1,192 per cabin Duration: Four nights

For a bachelorette party cruise with no kids in sight, book Virgin Voyages’ four-night Fire and Sunset Soiree sailing. All four of Virgin’s ships sail this itinerary, so it’s really just about picking the dates that work for you and your squad.

The cruise departs from Miami, so take a day to explore the city’s attractions before getting on board. After embarkation, you’ll head to Key West, where you can munch on key lime pie (Pepe’s Cafe is a popular choice) or stroll around Duval Street. Day three is a sea day, so be sure to take advantage of the ship’s amenities, from jaw-dropping entertainment to beautiful pools surrounded by day beds. Next, you’ll dock at The Beach Club at Bimini, Bahamas. This stunning beach retreat is packed with fun, from crystal clear waters to pool parties complete with wacky floats to island cuisine served for lunch.

Virgin Voyages features plenty of inclusions that other lines don’t offer in their base fares, including Wi-Fi access (perfect for posting group photos in real time), crew gratuities, most nonalcoholic drinks, onboard fitness classes and dining at over 20 eateries, ranging from snack stands to specialty restaurants.

3-Hours All-Inclusive Party Boat Cruise: Miami

Price: From $130 per person Duration: 3 hours

If you’d prefer a short afternoon sail around South Florida’s waterways, you’re in luck. This three-hour, all-inclusive boat tour from The Miami Experience Boat Party includes unlimited mixed drinks and nonalcoholic beverages, snacks like hot dogs and chips, and a live DJ spinning the best tunes.

While sipping on strong cocktails and dancing on deck, you’ll see incredible views of the Miami skyline, which is a great background for group photos. Recent cruisers strongly recommended this day cruise, calling it one of the best party boats in Miami.

Key West Tiki Bar Sunset Cruise: Key West, Florida

Price: From $81 per person Duration: 2 hours

For a unique two-hour outing, book a Key West tiki bar sunset cruise from Tiki Boat Adventures. Cruises on these small floating bars are sold by the seat and have a limit of six people, so you may be able to fill the entire vessel with just your friends. The boat sets sail right around sunset — perfect timing to snap some golden hour shots of the sea and shore. As you cruise, the crew shares fun facts about iconic Key West landmarks, like Mallory Square.

Ice, cups, water and a blender are available on board, but patrons are in charge of bringing their own alcohol. Stop by a local brewery for cans of beer, or make a pit stop at a liquor store or supermarket (both Key West Publix stores sell liquor) for mixers and bottles of your favorite spirits. Past patrons said the outing was perfect for their small groups and highlighted the gorgeous sunset views.

Pontoon Party Cruise with a Captain: Nashville

Price: From $60 per person Duration: 2 hours

If you’re planning a honky-tonk bachelorette in Nashville, consider taking a break from Broadway’s bars to hop aboard a pontoon party boat and cruise the Cumberland River. On the Pontoon Saloon boat, you can buy drinks from the onboard bar and dance the day away to the live DJ’s tunes. The sailing is like a floating country bar on par with what you’d find in the heart of Music City. Recent participants deemed this pontoon party cruise one of the best things to do in Nashville, praising the fun captain and bartenders.

Savannah Party Cat: Savannah, Georgia

Price: From $450 per hour Duration: Minimum 2 hours

For those looking to get their party on in true Southern fashion, Savannah Party Cat is waiting to welcome you aboard. Charters welcome up to 24 people, so there is room for even the largest bachelorette groups.

The Savannah Party Cat cruise kicks off with a dockside pickup, where your host will already have the music pumping. Each cruise down the Savannah River lasts a minimum of two hours and is completely customizable, so you can request whatever vibe fits your party, from a scenic Savannah tour to a floating karaoke bar.

The tour company provides ice, water, coolers, drinking games and open seating. You can bring your own snacks and drinks on board, so be sure to stop at a local shop before getting to the boat dock. The hourly rate is based on the number of passengers and the boat you book; it starts at $450 for eight people on The Beach Cat. Past bachelorette party groups said the cruise exceeded their expectations and fully recommended this outing for a fun day on the water.

