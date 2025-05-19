The 11 Top Hotels Near the Miami Cruise Port (PortMiami)

Planning the perfect pre-cruise stay can be as important as the voyage itself. In fact, finding the right hotel near…

Planning the perfect pre-cruise stay can be as important as the voyage itself. In fact, finding the right hotel near the PortMiami cruise port with a shuttle or affordable parking might be the key to starting off your trip stress-free.

Luckily, choosing a cruiser-friendly hotel doesn’t have to mean sacrificing quality for convenience. The hotel properties on this list span various price points and styles, from practical airport-adjacent accommodations to downtown high-rises with breathtaking views of the ships you’ll be boarding. Many offer specialized amenities designed specifically for cruise passengers as well, such as shuttle service and extended parking options.

Whether you’re looking for a budget hotel with free breakfast and cruise port transfers, or a luxury waterfront resort where you can watch cruise ships glide into port, these Miami hotels near the cruise port have curated their offerings so travelers can seamlessly transition from land to sea.

Budget hotels near the Miami cruise port

Comfort Suites Miami Airport North

This all-suite hotel just north of Miami International Airport and around 10 miles west of the cruise port of Miami offers oversized accommodations, each of which comes with a microwave, a refrigerator and a separate sitting area. In addition to a free airport shuttle, Comfort Suites Miami Airport North offers a free one-way shuttle to PortMiami, while return transfers from the cruise port to the hotel can be arranged for $10 per adult and $5 per child. Free overnight parking and a hot breakfast buffet are also included. If you’d like to leave your car parked at the hotel during your cruise, the extended parking fee is $12 per night. Other hotel amenities include a fitness center, an outdoor pool, a lobby bar and a quick-service Subway restaurant on-site. Guest reviews of this property are mixed: Many appreciated the affordable pricing, amenities and shuttle service, but others mentioned the rooms are dated and could use some upgrades, and some encountered long shuttle wait times. However, the practical amenities make this property a pragmatic choice for budget-conscious travelers seeking all the conveniences needed for a short pre- or post-cruise stay.

Comfort Inn & Suites Miami International Airport

About a block from its Comfort Suites counterpart, Comfort Inn & Suites offers more modern accommodations and generally receives higher traveler ratings across the board for its amenities, service and cleanliness, as well as the condition of the property and its facilities. This budget hotel has a fitness center and an outdoor pool with a poolside bar, but there is no full-service restaurant. Comfort Inn & Suites Miami International Airport runs a complimentary airport shuttle from 6 a.m. to midnight and also offers a free one-way shuttle to PortMiami each morning. Return pickups from the cruise port are available for $15 per person. Reserve your seat on the shuttle to the port with the front desk at check-in, and be sure to make arrangements for your post-cruise transfer upon checkout. Comfort Inn & Suites Miami International Airport provides complimentary hot breakfast and free parking during your stay, with extended parking available for $12 per night during your sailing.

Hampton Inn Miami-Coconut Grove/Coral Gables

About 6.5 miles southwest of the cruise port, Hampton Inn Miami-Coconut Grove/Coral Gables earns above average guest ratings for a budget hotel. Guests can choose between free hot breakfast or grab-and-go breakfast bags, but this limited-service hotel doesn’t have an on-site restaurant or fitness center. The property offers two hotel package options specifically for cruisers who book directly on its website. Guests who book the Stay & Cruise package receive a one-way transfer to the port for two and a welcome drink, plus early check-in and late checkout when available. In addition to these benefits, the Park, Stay & Cruise package includes free parking during your stay and 50% off parking for one vehicle during your cruise. On-site self-parking is regularly $22 per day.

Note: Hampton Inn Miami-Coconut Grove/Coral Gables will undergo renovations between June and August 2025. The property will remain open to guests during this time.

Courtyard Miami Airport

One of three hotels in the Marriott Connection complex at the southeast corner of Miami International Airport, Courtyard Miami Airport offers a complimentary airport shuttle with pickups every 15 minutes, an outdoor pool, an expansive fitness center and a sports-themed bar and restaurant that’s open for lunch and dinner — all of which receive praise from recent travelers. Located 8 miles west of PortMiami, Courtyard Miami Airport offers guests a Park & Cruise package; it includes your first night of parking, a daily breakfast buffet for two during your stay and an Uber credit (a $60 value) to use for round-trip rides to and from the cruise port. If you’d like to leave your car at the hotel during your sailing, extended parking is available at a discounted rate of $17 per night (regularly $28 per night).

Midrange hotels near the Miami cruise port

Residence Inn Miami Airport

This well-rated extended-stay hotel near the airport is about 7.5 miles west of PortMiami and offers ultra-spacious studios with kitchenettes, as well as one- and two-bedroom suites with full kitchens. Recent travelers appreciated the Residence Inn’s cleanliness, service and proximity to the airport and cruise port. There are no dining options on-site other than the included breakfast (instead, guests can prepare food in their kitchens), but travelers can visit the restaurants at the nearby Miami Airport Marriott or Courtyard Miami Airport. In addition to taking advantage of a complimentary airport shuttle and free hot breakfast, cruise travelers can book the Park & Cruise package, which includes a night of parking and round-trip Uber transportation to and from PortMiami (using a voucher credit of up to $60). If you are staying at the hotel for five nights or longer, parking is free during your stay. During your cruise, additional nights of parking are available at a discounted rate of $17 (regularly $28 per night).

Miami Airport Marriott

Situated at the southeast corner of Miami International Airport, Miami Airport Marriott is about 7 miles west of the cruise port. Guests consistently praise the hotel’s cleanliness, quiet rooms and blackout curtains. The property has a complimentary airport shuttle, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, a full-service restaurant, a grab-and-go market and coffee shop, and a sports bar it shares with the Courtyard Miami Airport next door. Like the Residence Inn, Miami Airport Marriott offers a Park & Cruise package, which includes a night of parking, a daily breakfast buffet for two during your stay and round-trip Uber credits (a $60 value) that you can use to get to and from the cruise port. Extended parking during your cruise is discounted to $17 per night (it’s typically $28 for self-parking or $32 for valet, per night).

EB Hotel Miami

Directly north of the airport and about 9.5 miles west of PortMiami, EB Hotel Miami features standout traveler ratings and affordable prices (starting at less than $200 per night), suggesting a great value. EB Hotel caters to the modern business traveler, but it’s a convenient and comfortable choice for cruisers too. It exceeds typical airport hotel expectations with top-tier service and unique amenities like adjustable sleep system beds, an automated minbar, Turkish cotton robes and spa-style toiletries. The hotel offers a complimentary airport shuttle upon request, and its soundproof windows are designed to ensure a restful night of sleep. Guests can book EB Hotel’s Stay & Cruise package, which includes free breakfast for two, one-way transportation for two to the cruise port and a room upgrade to the deluxe or business suite category. If you’re traveling with more than two guests, the shuttle is $20 per additional traveler. Extended parking is $12 per day during your cruise (and $8 per day when you are physically on the property).

Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay

One of the closest full-service hotels to the cruise port, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay is less than 3 miles from PortMiami. The newly renovated waterfront hotel offers sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. At Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, guests can enjoy the fitness center, a rooftop pool with cabanas, water sports equipment rentals, several restaurants and bars, a grab-and-go market and coffee shop, an M Club lounge with complimentary breakfast and snacks, and in-room dining. The property offers cruise travelers a Pre and Post Cruise transportation package that includes a $10 Uber voucher and daily breakfast for two.

Hilton Miami Downtown

About 2 miles from PortMiami, Hilton Miami Downtown overlooks Biscayne Bay with floor-to-ceiling windows in every guest room. The hotel offers a third-party shuttle to the cruise port from Friday to Monday that can be booked with the concierge for a fee. If you’d prefer to add in some extra benefits, book the hotel’s Park, Stay & Go package instead. With the package, shuttle service to PortMiami comes included for all registered hotel guests (staying at least one night), along with parking for up to seven nights (meaning the one night of your stay, plus six extra nights of free parking during your sailing). Additional nights of parking for travelers with longer cruise itineraries come at the regular valet parking rate of $45 per night (self-parking is not available).

Luxury hotels near the Miami cruise port

While there are no true luxury-tier hotels in downtown Miami that offer shuttle service to the cruise port or extended parking options, these two luxury hotels are so close to PortMiami that you can easily book a short Uber, Lyft or taxi ride to the cruise terminal for a nominal fee.

InterContinental Miami, an IHG Hotel

Just beyond the bridge that connects downtown Miami to the cruise port, the bayfront InterContinental Miami, an IHG Hotel is an iconic tower that occupies part of the Miami skyline. The luxury hotel offers six food and drink options including a speakeasy and in-room dining, a spa, a rooftop pool with private cabanas, and a club lounge with afternoon tea time and evening happy hour for select suite guests. Guest rooms provide views of the skyline, Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, which means you might catch a glimpse of the docked cruise ships before you set sail yourself. While the hotel doesn’t offer shuttle service to the port, it’s less than 2 miles from PortMiami, so travelers can book a short, inexpensive Uber or taxi ride on the day of their departure. The concierge at InterContinental Miami can help arrange transportation to the cruise port if needed. Travelers who book a longer pre- or post-cruise stay can enjoy the resort’s schedule of activities, from yoga classes to salsa dancing.

Kimpton EPIC Hotel

Only 2 miles from PortMiami, the luxurious Kimpton EPIC Hotel is located on the water’s edge and is a quick ride from the cruise port. Every guest room and suite has a private balcony with stunning views of the city or waterfront; the water-view rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows are a guest favorite. The rooftop pool deck has not one, but two pools, and visitors love the hotel’s 16th floor restaurant that offers views of the downtown Miami skyline, Biscayne Bay and the small island of Brickell Key. While the hotel doesn’t offer its own services catering to cruisers, a third-party shuttle service called Travel VIP Miami offers cruise port transfers from Kimpton EPIC Hotel to PortMiami for $9 per person.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Lyssa Goldberg is a Miami-based food and travel writer who covers Florida, cruising and culinary tourism. Lucky enough to live minutes away from “the cruise capital of the world” (PortMiami), she considers cruising to be her favorite mode of transportation. To compile this list of the best hotels near the port of Miami, Lyssa factored in the value of amenities and services offered to cruisers, average hotel rates, proximity to the cruise port, guest ratings across review platforms, and her first-hand experience visiting countless Miami hotels. In addition to contributing to U.S. News & World Report, Lyssa has also written about cruising and travel for The Points Guy, Time Out, American Way and beyond.

