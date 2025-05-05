TG Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.…

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.

The Morrisville, New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $120.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.5 million.

